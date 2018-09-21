Blackpool's Jodie to host county tourism awards

Blackpool born singer Jodie Prenger is to present and perform at this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The West End star who shot to fame on BBC One’s I’d Do Anything, will reveal the winners in the 22 categories at the event at Preston’s new £700,000 venue The Imperial Banqueting on November 7.

The Fat Friends star has won a raft of awards, made regular TV, radio and concert appearances including in huge hits Shirley Valentine and Calamity Jane and most recent show, Abigail’s Party, due for a national tour starting in January 2019.

Jodie, who will be presenting at the Lancashire Tourism Awards for the second time, said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Lancashire Tourism Awards. It is always a fabulous event and I’m delighted to be a part of it. Lancashire is such a special place for me.

"To be able to celebrate those remarkable individuals and businesses who make the county such a wonderful place to visit is an absolute honour.

“Growing up with a family in tourism - my mum, dad and grandparents had a hotel - it is fantastic for me to be able to champion those people working in the industry. I’m also excited to be presenting from a new venue and performing on the night. I’m sure anyone attending will be in for a treat.”

The Lancashire Tourism Awards, supported by headline sponsor, University of Central Lancashire, recognise the outstanding achievements and qualities of tourism businesses across the county as well as the contribution they make to the £4.13 billion visitor economy.

The finalists, announced last week, will now face the final judging with face-to-face interviews with the Lancashire Tourism Awards expert judging panels - those people responsible for choosing the ultimate winners.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “The Lancashire Tourism Awards not only recognise the accomplishments of this year’s outstanding finalists but applaud all those who work in their wonderfully diverse sector for their continuing contribution to the prosperity of Lancashire.

“We’re delighted to have Jodie as our presenter for this very special night and we look forward to welcoming her back home to Lancashire. We’re proud to have such a successful Lancastrian awarding the county’s leading tourism lights the recognition they deserve.”

Voting is also open for the Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018 Award. The accolade, the only one open to public vote, acknowledges an individual who has made a significant contribution to Lancashire tourism, but who may not necessarily be in the spotlight.

This year the Tourism Superstar award category has received more nominations than ever. The fate of the four shortlisted ‘superstars’ now lies in the hands of public. To vote visit lancashiretourismawards.com.