Blackpool's Imperial Hotel sees high flyer chosen for fast track development

A member of the team at Blackpool’s Imperial Hotel has joined the fourth intake of a programme designed to fast-track promising members of hospitality management.

The Pyramid Programme, which is run by independent hotel management company, RBH, is open to ambitious heads of department working across a portfolio of more than 40 UK properties.

Richard Parkinson

Among this year’s candidates is Richard Parkinson 26, assistant conference and banqueting manager at The Imperial Hotel.

Not only will Richard be personally mentored – along with 10 of his colleagues from other properties – he will also participate in a series of hotel business masterclasses designed to hone his skills.

Richard said: “The hotel industry is so broad, and to progress to the most senior levels you must have a well-rounded knowledge of all aspects of the industry.

“I would love to work my way up to operations manager or deputy manager, and I hope that by broadening my own knowledge and building my skillset through the Pyramid Programme, I’ll be able to progress towards achieving my goals sooner.”

Over the past three years, 21 participants in the programme have boosted their careers and progressed into more senior roles. This year’s assessments for prospective candidates took place in early January, and the programme launched at Courtyard by Marriott at Luton Airport this month.

The first masterclass will focus on leadership, allowing participants to complete in-depth analysis of their own leadership skills and identifying areas of development required to become great leaders.

Further sessions will cover quality control, managing risk, people management, profit generation and operational excellence as contributory factors of a profitable business.

Niki Fincham, Group Learning and Development Manager at RBH, said: “Investing in training and development is a key focus for RBH as we aim to attract and retain the best talent in the UK hotel industry. I’m sure Richard will do himself and his team proud.”