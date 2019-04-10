Blackpool's Funny Girls set for an online revamp

Blackpool’s iconic Funny Girls is set for a touch of pizzazz online in a new move by owners to begin a re-launch of the business.

Thwaites has chosen Hotfoot Design to refresh the brand identity and website for the showbar, following a competitive pitch.

Funny Girls in Dickson Road Blackpool

The award-winning Lancaster creative agency will aim to communicate the experience of attending the drag show and to help drive enquiries and ticket sales.

The appointment comes as part of a new era of investment and development in the much-loved Dickson Road club, which was acquired by Thwaites in January.

Hotfoot Design will create a responsive website for Funny Girls with an integrated ticketing platform and the ability to request music from host DJ Zoe in real time, along with other features that will bring the show to life.

It said the project “will convey the glamour and excitement of the unique burlesque cabaret show”, and create a sense of anticipation and delight to match the immersive experience of Funny Girls.

Director of pubs and brewing at Thwaites, Andrew Buchanan, said: “This is our first step in breathing new life into the iconic showbar after acquiring Funny Girls in January. The show has been a popular part of Blackpool’s nightlife for decades and it’s still a brilliant night out.

“Our initial plan is to make sure we create a website and brand that reflects that fantastic experience. We’re delighted to be working with Hotfoot Design to make this happen.”

Charlie Haywood, founder and creative director at Hotfoot Design, said: “Funny Girls is a Blackpool institution with worldwide recognition, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to have been chosen as the agency to refresh its brand and website as part of this new chapter in its story.

“We’re looking forward to working with Thwaites to deliver on our strategic and creative approach to the brief, which supports its aim of ensuring Funny Girls remains a must visit venue of the Blackpool entertainment scene.”

The agency specialises in leisure and has also recently created a new brand and website for another Blackpool institution, Trevor Chance’s Legends at Central Pier.