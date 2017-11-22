Blackpool's enterprise week was 'the best ever'

Hundreds of would-be entrepreneurs and business owners attended Blackpool’s most successful Enterprise Week to date to pick up tips and advice.

Blackpool Council hosted 11 free events across the resort which ran in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week, the world’s largest campaign to promote enterprise.

Delegates at the Winter Gardens for one of the Blackpool Enterprise Week events

Organisers say numbers were up a quarter on last year’s event and have put this down to creating more engagement with start-up and established businesses.

Leading lights from the town’s business community were on hand to share their experiences to delegates and pass on essential advice to small and medium-sized firms who are looking to grow.

The council’s Business Support Team hosted the workshops which included a keynote event from the British Business Bank, the organisation which is co-ordinating the delivery by partners of several funding streams as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

A wide range of topics including finance, online marketing and selling were covered, as well as the basics of how to start your business and a session on creating customer-focussed business models.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “We are delighted that Blackpool Enterprise Week has been such a success in the town. Moving some of the events to venues across the resort, like the iconic Winter Gardens, marks a step-change in the growth of the Enterprise Week.

“All the events show there is a real zest for business in the resort.

“With such a variety of events taking place, we are further encouraged by the range of people coming through the doors with fresh ideas for business and we hope to work with them more closely in the future to make their dreams a reality.

“Blackpool is the ideal place to start and grow your business with experts on hand to guide new companies through what can be a trying experience of setting up a business and surviving and thriving.”