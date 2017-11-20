Blackpool's Big Blue Hotel to get a little brother

Blackpool Pleasure Beach today unveiled ambitious plans to build a £12m 120-bedroom hotel.

The Star Inn on Ocean Boulevard, South Promenade, will be demolished to make way for the new development.

The hotel, which will also create up to 70 jobs, will sit alongside the existing four-star Big Blue Hotel which opened in May 2003 and has 157 bedrooms.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson said: “We are delighted to be able to announce our plans to construct a new hotel.

“We want to build on the success of The Big Blue Hotel and be able to offer visitors to Blackpool another hotel which exceeds the expectations of both leisure and business visitors.”

She added it would be a ‘stylish addition to Blackpool’s accommodation offering’, and the aim was to build on the popularity of the Big Blue.

It is proposed to include 10 suites and family rooms at the hotel, as well as business facilities with meeting, conference and banqueting space for up to 200 delegates.

Facilities would also include a bar and restaurant, as well as a rooftop bar with sea views.

It is hoped to open the hotel in 2019, and developers are aiming for a standard of ‘above four star’.

The total number of 70 jobs includes 30 permanent positions and 40 seasonal vacancies.

As well as the Star which is currently shut, two other buildings at the south entrance to the Pleasure Beach will be demolished to make way for the new development.

Documents accompanying a planning application seeking permission for demolition says the Star provides ‘an outdated form of bar/dining experience’.

It says the proposed new scheme aims to reflect the changing attitudes of visitors.

The report adds: “The proposal reflects the upgrade in expectations from both hotel guests and daytrippers wanting a new fresh contemporary restaurant and hotel experience.”

A planning application for the new hotel will be submitted imminently. It comes as the park will also see the £16.25m new Icon rollercoaster open next year.