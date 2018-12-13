Blackpool retirement village plan on hold

A bid to build a retirement complex on land at Marton Moss has been shelved for the timebeing.

A bid to build a retirement complex on land at Marton Moss has been shelved for the timebeing.

Developers have withdrawn a planning application for 23 bungalows for the over-65s which had been earmarked to be built on the site of Brentwood House on the corner of Midgeland Road and Kitty Lane.

The scheme had been due to go before Blackpool Council's planning committee on Tuesday, when it had been recommended for refusal.

But it was withdrawn ahead of the meeting.

In a report to the committee, planners said while the development would add to the town's housing requirement, this was not enough "to outweigh the harm that would arise to the character and appearance of the area".

The site layout was also considered to be of poor quality, there was no safe access route or any measures to safeguard the biodiversity of the area.

It had been hoped to build 13 three-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom homes around a long, narrow landscaped lake with access from Midgeland Road.