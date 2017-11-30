Blackpool restaurateurs are community champions

South Shore restaurateur and businesswoman Danielle Yates found herself heading off to Parliament for a reception celebrating Responsible Business Champions across the UK courtesy of a nomination by Gordon Marsden MP.

Danielle, who along with her husband Joe, runs Montagues on Highfield Road in South Shore, was nominated by Gordon as Blackpool South’s champion in the initiative, organised by Parliament’s All- Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group.

She was presented by him with their certificate at the group’s November reception at Westminster.

Gordon said: “I was delighted that Montagues were able to receive this recognition as a Responsible Business Champion. In the two years that they have been open to the public, Danielle and Joe have worked incredibly hard and gone out of their way not just to deliver excellent, interesting food and drink served in a welcoming and lively atmosphere, with special themed events and entertainment, but also shown their passion for the area and for bringing a strong community ethos to what they do.

They have added to the existing strong presence of interesting businesses along Highfield Road, but they’ve equally demonstrated a commitment to improving the area and particularly by operating as a sustainable business. I‘ve also been impressed by the opportunities they’ve given to young people to skill and train up in the restaurant trade.

“Both as their local MP but also as Shadow Skills Minister I know how important it is for Blackpool and its future prosperity for growing businesses to give young people that experience and a first foot on the ladder.”

Danielle said: “It really means a lot to have been put forward by Gordon as the responsible business champion for Blackpool South. We take a lot of pride at Montagues in the work we do – not just in the restaurant but also the wider community. It is lovely for Gordon and his office to have recognised this.”

Danielle’s day took in, as well as the Parliamentary reception, a guided tour of the historic buildings.