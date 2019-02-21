Blackpool residents urged to take advantage of free home insulation

The owner of a Fylde insulation firm has warned that people could be missing out on government grants to keep their homes cosy and warm

Dan Marsden, of Eco Home Insulation in Inskip, recently helped install free insulation for a vulnerable woman facing eviction as she couldn’t afford to heat her home, which badly needed modernising.

Under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, the UKs main energy companies are required to help customers save money on heating if they meet the criteria

The community in Failsworth, near Manchester, rallied round the woman in December, with tradesmen and local companies giving their time for free to install a new electrical system, heating and hot water.

One neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said: “This lady had been advised that she would have to go into supported living and she was quite upset, so we put out a plea on Facebook to see if anyone could help her.

“Then it all escalated: a group of electricians came on board to do a full house rewire but when they got into the loft, they realised that she didn’t have enough insulation so she wouldn’t have been able to afford to heat the house.

“That’s when Dan got involved and he worked over the Christmas period to put in the insulation and help her out. He was so accommodating; we were working with a vulnerable adult so we had to be really aware of that.

“He isn’t somebody trying to sell something, he is trying to help people that may need it. We were over the moon that he got on board because it is going to save her money well into the future.

“It’s a really heart-warming story – someone put up a Christmas tree for her and another person came round to clean the house. It was lovely to see.”

Dan now wants to spread the word that Blackpool families on low incomes and those receiving government benefits could qualify for a free grant for installing insulation in their houses or flats.

Under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, the UK’s main energy companies are required to help customers save money on heating if they meet the criteria, which covers private tenants and homeowners receiving a means-tested benefit.

"The aim of the ECO scheme is to make existing homes warmer and more comfortable and to reduce fuel poverty by helping people to save on their fuel bills. Who doesn’t like making a saving?” says Dan.

"It's also about reducing carbon emissions in a bid to help the environment and ultimately a step towards reversing global warming.

"We are registered ECO installers and can install three different types of measures that are available under the scheme: room-in-roof insulation, internal solid wall insulation, which has a 25-year guarantee, and loft insulation."

To make an appointment and see if you could receive help with insulating your home, call Dan today on 01253 491062 or for more information visit www.ecohomeinsulation.co.uk.

