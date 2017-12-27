Blackpool Pleasure Beach starts employees hunt

Next year looks set to be a busy one at the Pleasure Beach with its new £16.5m rollercoaster ride due to open.

Now the attraction is looking to start the recruitment process for staff before the season gets under way.

It is to hold its first recruitment day on Saturday January 20 in the Casino Building at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

It will run between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Bosses are asking anyone interested to bring a CV with them and be prepared for interviews on the day.

A spokesman said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a world of opportunities and the Recruitment Day covers vacancies in all departments.”

He said 100’s of seasonal staff were required to fill positions including ride operators, catering assistants, park rangers, scanners assistants, retail assistants, ticket sales advisors, patrol officers and food and beverage operatives.

He added: “Whatever your skills, there is something for everyone. A team of managers will be on hand to meet and advise on employment.

“The diversity of Pleasure Beach’s business ensures a broad range of positions will be available to suit all different kinds of people. And don’t forget we also welcome students and mature applicants. Many people who have joined the company this way have gone on to work in management positions within the company.”

Bosses said 2018 promised to be a historic year at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with the launch of the park’s new rollercoaster, ICON, which will be the UK’s first ever double launch rollercoaster and one of the most exciting rides on the planet.

Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s recruitment days have been extremely successful over the years, and we expect 2018 to once again bring a fantastic team of people together to help run the UK’s favourite amusement park. 2018 is an extremely exciting year with the opening of ICON, so it promises to be a fantastic year for all staff.”