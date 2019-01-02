Blackpool Pleasure Beach set to start recruiting for tourist season

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is set to start recruiting for the 2019 season.

The attraction’s annual recruitment day will take place on Saturday, January 26, in the Casino Building at the Pleasure Beach between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Anyone interested must take along a CV with them and be prepared for interviews to take place on the day.

Bosses said the recruitment day covers vacancies in all departments and that hundreds of seasonal staff will be required to fill positions including ride operators, catering assistants, park rangers, scanners assistants, retail assistants, ticket sales advisers, patrol officers and food and beverage operatives.

Bosses added many taken on this way had gone on to management roles.

A team of managers will be on hand to advise on employment. Students and mature applicants welcome.

Managing director Amanda Thompson, pictured, said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Recruitment Days have been extremely successful over the years, and we expect 2019 to once again bring a fantastic team of people together to help run the UK’s favourite amusement park.”