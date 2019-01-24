Blackpool piers get £50,000 for study into their future

A study into seaside piers will be carried out in a bid to help keep Blackpool’s famous three going for generations to come.

It will be paid for after the Blackpool Coastal Community Team was awarded £49,500 by the Government as part of a £1m handout from the Coastal Revival Fund.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard

A total of 23 projects nationally have been given a share of the cash, including Blackpool’s piers and Lytham Hall, which will get £42,500 to help restore its exterior.

Because the cash will go towards preserving iconic attractions, it was welcomed in the resort.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard said he was pleased to get the £49,500 to fund the ‘Three Piers Sustainability Study’.

The Tory politician said: “I’m very much aware of the need to secure the future of Blackpool’s piers, three of our town’s most famous landmarks and important heritage attractions.

“It is also clear that investment in the piers will play an important role in Blackpool’s wider economic regeneration.

“I met ministers on a number of occasions to discuss funding options, and continue to support the work of the local authority and the owners in whatever way I can.“T

he Government has demonstrated it also recognises the importance of supporting our piers. The funding announced is just the start of the process to ensuring a long-term economic future for these sites.”

Coastal communities minister Jake Berry, also the MP for Darwen and Rossendale in east Lancashire said: “We’re determined to save these historic landmarks for the benefit of future generations while delivering on our promise to invest over a quarter of a billion pounds into our coasts by 2020.”

Coun Simon Blackburn, the leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are always looking for funding opportunities to help us to create a more sustainable economic future for Blackpool’s three privately owned piers.

“This funding will go towards a feasibility study with research undertaken in Blackpool and elsewhere in the country.

“We want to look at piers in public, private and charity ownership across the country to assess how they operate and see how their experiences could help us in Blackpool.”

The three piers are currently owned by the Sedgwick family. Peter Sedgwick who already bought North Pier in 2011 and the other two in 2015 for £8m.