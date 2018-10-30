Blackpool nightclub closure order reduced to two weeks

A Blackpool nightclub is currently closed after its licence was suspended by council chiefs during the summer.

Flamingo on Queen Street was ordered to close its doors for four weeks to resolve its management problems following a licensing review in July.

But owner Basil Newby appealed the decision enabling the venue to remain open until the legal challenge was dealt with.

However shortly after the appeal was submitted, The Flamingo went into administration with the licence being transferred to Thwaites.

Following discussions between the council and Thwaites, a two-week suspension was agreed which began on Monday October 22.

A council spokesman said: "Discussions have taken place between the local authority, the police and Thwaites and an agreement has been reached to reduce the period of suspension to two weeks and add a condition to the licence.

"This suspension started on Monday October 22. We were able to agree a reduced suspension due to the efforts the new licence holders are making to rectify some of the issues that were raised.

"The additional condition is to evidence sales to hopefully prevent a repeat of the three months of serving alcohol beyond its permitted time. "

Issues raised at the licensing hearing included the club had stayed open beyond its licensed hours, did not have enough door staff, served drinks nine minutes after its bars should have closed and allowed guests to take drinks in from neighbouring nightclub Buzz.