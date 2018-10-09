Blackpool nightclub building goes under the hammer

One of Blackpool’s legends of club land is to go up for auction later this month.

Club Domain, fomerly known as Sanuk, The Waterfront, Main Street and The Bizness is one of 80 lots in the event on October 18 at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester.

The Promenade building has 22,000 sq ft of floor space, and includes several bars, nightclub areas and a function suite, as well as six partially developed apartments.

It is up for a guide price of £450,000.

Paul Thompson, managing director of property auction house Pugh, said: “This very large property is in a great location right on the seafront in Blackpool and, subject to planning, there are many different commercially viable options for its future use that would be beneficial to the town.

“We have had a lot of interest in the building and I have no doubt that it will prove to be a sound investment in the hands of the right buyer.” The club which could hold 2,300, shut last year and owner Peter Bowden mulled over plans to convert part of it into storage

The site is within the town centre conservation area. It first opened in 1912 as the Metropole Arcade, before being remodelled in 1922 to become the Princess Cinema. The Bizness opened in 1992.