Blackpool MPs on track over rail disruption

Blackpool’s MPs have been keeping the pressure on over the rail chaos.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has been persuading rail bosses to agree to talk to Blackpool Council about the effects the disruption is having on the resort.

MP Paul Maynard

Meanwhile Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has tabled questions in the House to press the rail minister on the ongoing issues whihc many fear could affect business on the Fylde Coast.

He is asking Jo Johnson if his department had assessed the impact on business that the closure of the West Coast Main line in August and the nine-day Manchester line closure will have on Blackpool, and for full details on compensation and a promised marketing campaign.

Conservative MP Paul Maynard has welcomed a commitment by rail operators to hold talks with Blackpool Council.

Although trains will continue to run into Blackpool, line closures on the route through Bolton and near London Euston could hit some travel plans when big events such as the Britney Spears concert and Switch-On are planned.

Mr Maynard contacted bosses at Northern and Network Rail asking for talks to take place with the council and calling on both companies to do all they can to publicise that Blackpool is open for business.

He said: “The Government has delivered a £255m investment in our railway and £500m of brand new trains are on the way. It is important the whole town begins to see the benefits of this.

“I recognise the concerns over the impact of rail closures on businesses in Blackpool. I welcome that Northern has already agreed to sponsor and heavily promote several major events which will help boost visitor numbers.

“While trains will not stop running during the August closures it will be more difficult for some people to reach Blackpool, on some of the most important dates in our events calendar.

"After the disruption of the last nine months the rail industry has to do all it can to support Blackpool and to bring visitors into the town.”