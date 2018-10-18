Blackpool MPs hail blueprint to boost resort by 2030

The launch of the £1bn dream to transform Blackpool by 2030 has been welcomed by the resort’s politicians.

The Pride of Place Partnership, led by Business in the Community and made up of people from the private, public and voluntary sector, has unveiled its ambitious blueprint for a better Blackpool.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden

It’s targets include creating 3,000 new quality homes to tackle deprivation, boosting employment rates of 16-25-year-olds with a focus on wellbeing and work readiness, transforming national perceptions of Blackpool, safeguarding local civil service jobs, making the Fylde Coast a designated tourism zone, increasing the deadline for business rates relief and capital allowances to 2030 for the enterprise zone.

It also aims to complete the train/tram loop and enhance the South Fylde line, as well as bidding for the next Town Deal similar to Preston’s City deal which brought massive investment.

The project has been welcomed by Blackpool North Conservative MP Paul Maynard who pointed to work already done to help with the enterprise zones, the A585 improvements and the Opportunity Area investments in education.

He said: “Blackpool Pride of Place’s Strategic Vision shows what can be achieved when all those who care about Blackpool come together.

“The challenge now is to make the vision a reality by working together. I have spoken with Baroness Valentine and we agree on many of the challenges which face our town and the ways in which they can be addressed. I recently met the Secretary of State for Health to discuss how we can tackle the immediate mental health challenges, and I continue to engage with a range of ministers.”

Blackpool North Labour MP Gordon Marsden said: “I warmly welcome the launch of this strategic vision as a significant contribution to the rejuvenation of Blackpool over the next decade. It builds on the hard work and regeneration initiatives that have borne fruit in the town over the past ten years, despite the twin challenges of austerity and funding cuts.

“I know as Shadow Skills Minister that the changes in the world of work and the challenges to coastal communities such as Blackpool over the next decade make it critical that we have such a can-do strategy – both to support and retain our young people but also to energise the retraining and reskilling of older people.”