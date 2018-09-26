Blackpool MP welcomes Labour's more radical conference programme

Blackpool South Labour MP Gordon Marsden has been tasked with taking forward his party’s plans for growing apprenticeships and launching a lifelong learning commission to equip Britain for a post Brexit future.

Speaking after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn closed the party’s Liverpool conference he praised his “comprehensive” speech.

He said: “Though a very relaxed speech it was sharp and to the point on current issues.

“He made important points about ending privatisation and outsourcing, the state of the privatised probation service, proper funding of the police, the desperate need for new housing and the green economy, which will have huge resonance here on the Fylde with our environmental concerns, the potential for green industry and the dead end of fracking.

"He also spoke about the experiences of the disabled and older people under the current Government’s austerity, which I have seen week in and week out in my constituency.

“This is the most radical programme that we have seen from the Labour Party for a long time.”

He added that lifelong learning and apprenticeships will vital over the next 10-15 years due to the rapidity of change in society.

At the conference he attended numerous fringe meetings to gather views on apprenticeships and education.

He said the party had committed to a Lifelong Learning Commission as part of a wider move towards a national education service.

He said: "The key thing at this moment in time is that we all: business, educators, trainers, FE colleges, we all get behind a big expansion in apprenticeships, which not just gives input, but output and outcome to those young people and older people who can benefit.