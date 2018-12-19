Blackpool MP in Royal Mail visit to thank posties

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden made his annual visit to Blackpool’s Royal Mail delivery office to thank the team for their efforts.

Gordon, a member of the Communications Workers Union, the trade union that represents postal workers praised the Fylde coast posties for their tireless work throughout the year and over the Christmas period.

He said: “I always look forward to visiting Blackpool Delivery Office every Christmas and it’s an opportunity to hear from the staff about how their year has been. It’s not until you visit the sorting office at Faraday Way, you appreciate the scale of the operation over Christmas.”

Gordon, a vocal opponent of the Tory privatisation of the Royal Mail in 2013, was backing the CWU campaign to save the Crown Post Offices. He said: “The Tory privatisation of Royal Mail was one of the biggest policy failures when it was sold off at below market price.

“The outcome of that has left us in Blackpool with a town centre post office counter, ignominiously tucked away downstairs in WH Smiths – a sorry substitute for the imposing Central Post Office on Abingdon Street.”