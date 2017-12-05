Blackpool motor claims firm retains title

Blackpool specialist in claims management and mobility solutions has retained its Investors in People silver Accreditation, placing them among the best employers in the country.

Slater Gordon Solutions Motor, the Squires Gate based firm with nearly three-hundred employees, said it had enhanced their business through the development and management of their staff.

Nigel Allen, chief executive said: “I am thrilled to announce that Slater Gordon Solutions Motor have once again received silver accreditation by Investors in People.

"These awards are a direct result of our commitment to our people, in developing their skills and making the company a great place to work and to build a career. “We feel privileged to receive this award and we look forward to another year of hard work and success.”

The IIP Silver accreditation was awarded to the firm following an assessment in July 2017.

Susan Wood, HR Manager said: “This measures us as having Established Practices and provides recommendations on which the company will aim to improve on.”