Blackpool man's delight at city agency award

The Wrea Green based managing director of a North West creative agency had an early Christmas present when his team won an award.

Blackpool-born David Jones’ THIRTY30 won the Best Full Service Agency Award at the Talk of Manchester Awards at the Mercure Hotel, which also raised money for cancer charity Kidscan to explore new treatments.

The firm has had a year of expansion, tripling staff numbers to include dedicated graphic design and social media departments, revamping its website and moving to larger offices.

The client-base has grown simultaneously, with THIRTY30 maintaining clients in the construction and insurance sectors while extending their work into the leisure and entertainment fields.

David Jones, said: “It’s been an amazing year of growth for us here at THIRTY30, and to be recognised as the Best Full Service Agency in Manchester is the perfect way to cap it off.

“I am extremely proud of the whole team, and with exciting plans already scheduled for the New Year I can’t wait to see the agency continue to thrive in 2019 and beyond.”