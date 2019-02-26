Blackpool man's business aiming to get us to buy local

A Blackpool man has launched a new site which aims to connect coast businesses with customers through promotions and offers.

Stephen Howard has set up Squires Gate-based Offers4locals.com and advertising and promotions website for the Fylde Coast.

He said: "We offer promotions and videos for companies. As a digital ninja I am here to make sure businesses reach their potential audience available through the useful tool of social media. It aims to offer businesses the opportunity to reach out to local customers and attract new and loyal customers each week.

"I was doing some charity work and came up with the idea for a one stop shop to connect local businesses with local people.

"We are aiming to be at the budget end of the scale, offering real value for money.

"It has been a year in the making. It is all about 'Love Local, Buy Local, Support Local.'

The former Highfield student also worked for Morrison's in sales and computing before setting up his business.

"I am targeting businesses in Blackpool and the Fylde coast to start with and then hope to expand further.

"I am also looking to link up with the colleges to offer work experience for students."