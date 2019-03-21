Blackpool launches Federation of Small Businesses' charity bike ride

One of the non-executive board directors of Blackpool-based Federation of Small Businesses is on a gruelling 256 mile cycle ride to raise money for a charity that gives crucial support to families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Ian O’Donnell, owner of Real Point Design in Meridan is cycling from the Squires Gate office to the Westminster office of the FSB to support Rainbow Trust which is FSB chairman Mike Cherry’s nominated charity for 2019.

Blackpool staff and members form the Federation of Small Businesses give a resort send off to Ian ODonnell, front left, and fellow member Peter Davys who is joining Ian on the first leg of the charity bike ride in aid of the Rainbow Trust

The 256 mile journey is being completed over three days.

Ian said: “The idea for the cycle ride was to help support the charity but also at the same time encourage others to get fit for business.

"The ride has been tough and taking on the challenge has been a huge commitment, but it has definitely been worthwhile knowing that Rainbow Trust and the families that it helps support will be benefiting from this. Rainbow Trust is a remarkable charity.”

The challenge has also presented an opportunity to raise the importance for small businesses and their staff of getting fit for business.

Ian added: “The training and the cycle ride itself has allowed me to undertake regular physical activity which has been beneficial for me and the business. It is hard finding time as a small business owner for physical activity but it is vital that this is embraced as part of a busy working life.

“Exercise such as walking, cycling and running can all help in making you better prepared, be more productive and have other benefits such as less absenteeism from your staff. It has certainly helped me to be more positive and reduce stress levels. As a result I would absolutely encourage others to join in with the FSB campaign and get fit for business.”

Staff in Blackpool gathered to give Ian a send off. Resort based non-operational director Gary Lovatt said: “On the way Ian will meet many FSB members. The more we can raise for the trust the better.”