Blackpool languages company passes major milestone

A language school set up in Blackpool with a little help from the people at the council’s Get Started team is celebrating its tenth year in business.

Languages 4 Life was started by Dee Janic in the resort but now helps students all over the world.

Dee who hails from Poland where she worked as an English teacher, came to Blackpool to hone her language skills and ended up founding a business.

The qualified interpreter who has a masters degree in International relations said: “It has been amazing.

“When I got here I was just really trying to find my feet and started the business from scratch and working from home.

“Get Started help me greatly, Geoff Reeves was wonderful. He really pushed me to do more and the advice and support was important.

“The first step was to rent a place in Dickson Road and then a two classroom school, but I needed something bigger and moved to Whitegate Drive fiver years ago where we have five classrooms an office and kitchen.

“Our next step is to develop the business online.”

Language 4 Life offers classes for children and adults, for those learning in school and qualifications to those who just want to brush up for a holiday.

It has teachers from across Europe and specialises in one to one tuition in everything from Chinese, Polish, German, Spanish and Portuguese to English.

“The learning is led by the student and the lessons are tailored to their needs.

“We aim to make the lessons active for the student because they learn better that way and the methods of teaching are carefully chosen depending on their learning style.

“We also have a cakes and languages event on the last Saturday of the month at Whitegate Drive which is more of a social event, a morning to get together.”