Blackpool housebuilder showcases new site

Blackpool house builder Create Homes has officially opened two new showhomes at one a Fylde coast site.

Petersfield’s, situated in Inskip, contains a mix of 17 detached and semi-detached two, three, four and five bedroom houses and a select number of two bedroom bungalows.

Inside one of the Create Homes properties at Inskip

Create Homes’ managing director Gill Mathison worked closely with Gemma Schofield of Lifestyle Interiors on the interior schemes of both properties.

She said The Sowerby, a five bedroom home, has been decorated with an autumnal palette and the use of contemporary dark furniture, while the Rossall has a soft colour palette throughout, keeping the four bedroom home light and bright.

She said: “Create Homes is exceptionally proud of our new showhomes at St Petersfield’s.

“After listening carefully to our customers, we have worked really hard to further improve the design and build of all our properties.

"The clever use of layout, increased lounge size, extra storage space and the inclusion of high-end kitchens as standard has really taken our house types to another level.”