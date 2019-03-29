Blackpool hoteliers riding high at major Winter Gardens conference
More than 100 exhibitors and hundreds of visitors flocked to Blackpool's Winter Gardens for Stay Blackpool's annual show.
The mood was upbeat with many exhibitors looking forward to the coming summer season saying that with the new hotels, the building of the conference centre at the Winter Gardens plus the ICON ride at the Pleasure Beach and the Marvel Superhero exhibition at Madame Tussauds, the resort was on the up.
Claire Smith, president of Stay Blackpool, said they were delighted to have him at their exhibition and that it was time to get behind the project.'She said: It is fantastic to have him here to tell all the businesses in Blackpool about this project which could very well be a game changer for the town.'People are often a little bit cynical about big projects in Blackpool but hopefully when they see and hear the presentation that will change and the town will get behind the scheme and people will start talking about it to guests.'The mood at the show this year is very positive, there is a lot going on and a lot to look forward to.'The Red Arrows might not be coming but we have the Breitling air display team and we are still riding high on the ICON at the Pleasure Beach.'Pictured are Claire Smith, Paul Ward and Shirley Hunt from Stay Blackpool.
Guest of honour was Norbert Reichart mastermind behind the 300m Blackpool Central visitor attraction scheme which aims to bring the country's first flying theatre to Blackpool in a Chariots of the Gods themed complex on the Central car park site