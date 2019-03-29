Blackpool hoteliers riding high at major Winter Gardens conference

Claire Smith, president of Stay Blackpool, said they were delighted to have him at their exhibition and that it was time to get behind the project.'She said: It is fantastic to have him here to tell all the businesses in Blackpool about this project which could very well be a game changer for the town.'People are often a little bit cynical about big projects in Blackpool but hopefully when they see and hear the presentation that will change and the town will get behind the scheme and people will start talking about it to guests.'The mood at the show this year is very positive, there is a lot going on and a lot to look forward to.'The Red Arrows might not be coming but we have the Breitling air display team and we are still riding high on the ICON at the Pleasure Beach.'Pictured are Claire Smith, Paul Ward and Shirley Hunt from Stay Blackpool.

jpimedia