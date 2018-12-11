Blackpool homes builder set to launch new site in Pilling

Blackpool-based Create Homes is to begin work on its third quality residential development in Lancashire in the new year.

The site is in Pilling, and will contain 37 units in a mix of detached and semi-detached two, three and four-bedroom properties.

The project follows on from the completion of Create Homes’ first two sites - Ash Meadows and St Petersfield’s, Inskip.

Just a short drive from the coast, the development is planned to include a mix of the company’s existing house types such as The Rossall and The Sowerby, as well as The Brock - a new four bedroom house type, which extends their portfolio.

Gill Mathison, managing director of Create Homes said: “After the success of our first two residential developments in Inskip, we are really excited to begin work on our third residential project.

"We are convinced that the quality of our homes and the rural setting, allows us to offer an exceptional product, the quality of which will be the best in the area.”

The first building work in Pilling will begin in February with properties available to be bought off-plan in the Summer.