Blackpool hi-tech firm's triple triumph in auto awards

A Blackpool high tech engineering company dominated the winners’ podium with three prizes in the North West Automotive awards.

Force Technology, based at Shorebury Point, Amy Johnson Way, raced away with the top title, Company of the Year, an award sponsored by prestige car maker Bentley.

Managing director Steve Williams in the Force Technology premises Blackpool

And the firm which specialises in parts including precision and high duty springs also won the alliance’s Logistics Award and the International Trade Award.

The NAA awards, showcase the successes of vehicle manufacturers, supply chain companies and service providers in the region.

This year they had a theme of low emission vehicles and sustainability and Force Technology’s springs and valvetrain technology was praised for its effects in cutting vehicle emissions.

The judges said what made the business stand out was that it had become a major supplier of high-performance springs to some of the largest customers globally in just three years since the business was founded. It was the first new tenant at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone in April 2016.

Steve Williams, managing director at Force Technology, explained why he believed the company had become so successful in such a short period of time.

He said: “When we started the business, we had one clear vision – to be world-class. This approach has enabled us to gain large contracts that traditionally would only have been awarded to companies that had been established for much longer periods of time.

“I also have to thank the NAA for the excellent support it has provided to help us launch and grow the business so effectively.”

Rowan Egan, NAA chief executive said: “It was impressive to see the diverse range of companies in the Northern region that are offering world-class products and services – with our 2018 Company of the Year, Force Technology, being a perfect example.”

The evening’s master of ceremonies and guest speaker, actor Robert Llewellyn of Red Dwarf fame, entertained the audience with stories about his adventures with electric vehicles.