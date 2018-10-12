Blackpool graphics specialists have taxis under wraps

Links Signs and Graphics has wrapped a series of Blackpool black cabs to promote the Pleasure Beach’s upcoming events.

The signage specialist worked on three cabs a day for four days, wrapping them in vinyl graphics, produced at its Coleridge Road facility.

The 12 taxis will now be seen throughout the town, promoting the upcoming Christmas events at the Pleasure Beach.

Links Signs and Graphics works regularly with the team at the Pleasure Beach and this year, has produced and installed new signs for the Pepsi Max Big One and produced bespoke signs throughout the park including the Nickelodeon attraction.

Carl Bennet, director at Links Signs and Graphics, said: “We’ve been working with the Pleasure Beach for more than two years and this latest project from the attraction exemplifies our ongoing working relationship and the quality of work we have done so far.

"The graphics were produced onsite, using our state-of-the-art printing equipment and applied by our highly-skilled team of installers. Our process and materials ensure the signage can stand up to all weathers, making it perfect for use on the taxis.”