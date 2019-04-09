Blackpool graphics firm helps the zoo get ready to party

Links Signs and Graphics has put the finishing touches, with bespoke vinyls, to Blackpool Zoo’s new children’s party room.

After liaising with Sias Delport, communications manager at Blackpool Zoo, Links was tasked with creating and installing floor to ceiling graphics, large walls graphics and hard-wearing vinyl graphics, to counter tops and drawers. The finished product gives young visitors a sense of Africa’s Serengeti and will be used to teach children about some of the zoo’s smaller animals.

Blackpool Zoo's new party room

The signs specialists also enhanced the zoo’s gift shop, designing and applying two large vinyl graphics as well as smaller graphics at the cash desk.

Carl Bennett, managing director at Links Signs and Graphics, said: The partnership we have with Blackpool Zoo is one of our strongest. We’ve worked across the zoo on numerous projects, designing and installing signage, with each project receiving excellent feedback from the Zoo and their visitors.”

Sias said: “Blackpool Zoo is very pleased with the look of the new party room and we have had so much positive feedback from visitors.”