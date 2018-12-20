Blackpool graphics firm catches the eye to win Liverpool job

A Blackpool graphics specialist has been called in to vamp up hoardings at a major development in Merseyside.

Links Signs and Graphics has installed graphics at a key Mount Property Group development in Liverpool.

The installation came after the client spotted Links’ eye-catching work at a multi-million pound development across the road.

Following an initial consultation, Links was tasked with creating and installing graphics to the hoardings that surround the new student accommodation development, Natex.

It took four members of the Links team four days to fit the signs, despite tough wintry weather conditions.

Due for completion in 2020, Natex is a £43m student development, comprising 472 cluster units and 94 studio apartments.

Carl Bennett, managing director, Links Signs and Graphics, said: “I am really pleased that we managed to pick up this job following Mount Property Group noticing our work from the adjacent development, it just shows our work speaks for itself.

“In December 2017, Links Signs and Graphics produced and installed more than 150m of hoarding graphics to the construction adjacent to the Natex development site for Blackpool developers, Create Construction.

“We spent a week manufacturing the signage, once artwork had been received.

“The signage is finished with anti-graffiti laminate, so it can easily be wiped clean in the event they become dirty or marked with graffiti.”

Michael Chrysokhou, managing director, Mount Property Group, added: “We found Carl and his team great to deal with and very efficient.

“We are extremely pleased with the Links Signs and Graphics’ installation.”

The Coleridge Road graphics firm has had a busy year with a raft of contracts. Last month it extended its relationship with Fleetwood Town FC and installed state-of-the-art LED signage for Go Electrical’s new Lancashire store in Preston and revamp the firm’s Cumbria Store. It produces the signage at Blackpool Zoo’s elephant house.