Blackpool golf course will stay open for now as new operator is sought

A Blackpool golf course will be run by the council while efforts are made to appoint a new private sector partner to secure its future.

Mack Trading, which had been running Stanley Park Golf Course, went into voluntary liquidation last month meaning the lease was forfeited and has now reverted back to the council which owns the amenity.

The local authority has agreed to operate and maintain the course until March 31 next year, but in the meantime will consult with potential new operators.

An executive report says this will enable the council "to establish whether there is a longer term sustainable solution for the course."

It adds "there is a great deal of interest from a growing number of organisations and groups interested in the course."

By stepping in, the council hopes to protect the golf course as both a financial asset and sporting amenity.

Staff will transfer to come under the umbrella of the council owned Blackpool Operating Company.

The clubhouse has not been affected and has operated as normal throughout.

The council handed over the running of the greens to Mack Trading in 2010 for a period of 10 years, with the option of a further 15 years subject to an agreed level of investment.

At the time, a report stated the facility needed a £300,000 investment to plug finances after the golf course incurred a loss of £97,000 the previous year.

Under the deal, Mack Trading had to pay the council £70,000 a year plus an additional amount if a higher income was achieved.

The firm was to spend £300,000 on improvements to the course and club over the course of a decade.

Mack Trading Amenity Management Group also ran a number of other golf courses around the country.