Blackpool golf course closed as operator goes into administration

A golf course used by hundreds of Blackpool enthusiasts is out of action after the firm running it ran into trouble.

Staff at Blackpool Park golf course have been laid off and the greens closed to members.

The golf course at Stanley Park

Corporate recovery specialists Butcher Woods of Birmingham confirmed today that Mack Trading Amenity Management Group had gone into creditor voluntary liquidation and they would be dealing with the process.

Blackpool Council handed over the running of the Stanley Park course to the private company in 2010 in a bid to boost its ailing finances.

At the time a report stated that it needed a £300,000 investment to plug a big hole in finances after the golf course made a loss of £97,000 the previous year.

Under the deal, Mack Trading had to pay the council £70,000 a year and an additional amount if a higher income is achieved.

The firm was to spend £300,000 on improvements to the course and club over 10 years.

At the time it was hoped it would invest in the booking office and pro-shop area.

The council also wanted the firm to provide a registered professional to deliver coaching and act as an ambassador for Stanley Park Golf Club as well as promoting use of the golf course by women and girls, juniors and beginners.

Mack Trading Amenity Management Group also ran the Bowring Park course in Liverpool, Ellesmere Port, Heaton Park in Prestwich, Manchester, Knights Grange in Winsford Cheshire, Moors Valley in Hampshire, Stony Home near Carlisle, Rathbane in Limerick, Southwood near Farnborough.

Mack Trading was run by Liam John McCabe and Colm McCabe.

Blackpool Council, spokesperson, said: “We were notified on 2 October that the operators of Stanley Park golf course, are now in the process of a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation.

“We are speaking to the official Insolvency Practitioner as a matter of urgency to understand what this means for the future use of the golf course by its members.

“We would advise anyone who has a contract with the operators to direct correspondence or enquiries to the Insolvency Practitioner (Richard Goodwin) at Butcher Woods Ltd, 79 Caroline Street, Birmingham B3 1UP or email Richard.Goodwin@butcher-woods.co.uk.”