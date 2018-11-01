Blackpool gets set to launch new businesses with week of free expert enterprise advice

A week-long series of events designed to create the entrepreneurs of tomorrow in Blackpool is to return to the resort this month.

Blackpool Enterprise Week will take place between November 12 – 16 at various locations across the area.

Following the success of 2017, with over 300 people attending, the week-long event offers free business learning, boot camps, drop-in sessions and thought-provoking events for all stages and types of businesses.

The 2018 programme will appeal to those who are thinking about starting a business or have just started their business giving them the opportunity to attend free events with practical, usable advice.

The Get Started Boot Camps will focus on marketing, financial planning, and accounting to help set solid, practical business foundations.

Established and growing businesses will be able to find out more about the funding opportunities available to Blackpool businesses.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “It’s essential for us to support our local business community. That’s what Blackpool Enterprise Week is about, with 18 free to attend events full of insight, inspiration and practical advice for businesses at every stage of their development.

“Blackpool Enterprise Week provides the perfect platform to deliver expert help and has something for everyone; from those in their infancy, helping them turn their ideas into sound and sustainable plans, to supporting more established companies with their growth aspirations”.

The ‘Show Me The Money’ event on Tuesday, November 13, sponsored by British Business Bank, will share how to attract funding and financial support and provides an opportunity to meet the people with the money.

On the Friday experts from Google will be delivering a Digital Garage Workshop offering practical advice and examples to assist small businesses to improve their online presence and visibility.

Following valuable insights from last year’s event, there will be a focus on food and drink, retail and construction with two specific workshops tailored for these sectors.

Get Set for Business: Construction Trades and Get Set for Business: Retail and Food and Drink Businesses.

Full details can be found at blackpoolunlimited.com/enterpriseweek/