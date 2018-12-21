Blackpool fuel safety device company aiming for growth with new team members

A Blackpool family firm which has won two of the top industry awards in the UK is targeting expansion in the new year.

Squires Gate-based fuel security specialist TISS Ltd has expanded its UK sales team ready to grow its customer base.

The company has brought in three new faces who will build on relationships with existing customers and assist new fleets who are frustrated with fuel loss.

Sam Newsham, Steven Heatley-Hughes and Chris Baxter will work with fleet owners in dedicated regions across the country.

Snowboarding enthusiast Sam will look after the south and east of England, while professional helicopter pilot Steve will support customers and prospects in the north, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

International business and management graduate Chris is focused on Wales and west England.

TISS designs and manufactures a range of TankSafe anti-siphon products which have been fitted to thousands of customers around the globe, saving fleet operators millions on their fuel bills.

Katherine Wholey, managing director of TISS, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam, Steven and Chris to TISS Ltd as we continue to expand our operations in the UK market.

“Fuel security and safety is a concern for many fleets around the country and our TankSafe devices are key to protecting fleet owners’ bottom line in the fight against fuel theft.”

TISS was established in 2001 by the Wholey family,former hauliers with over 40 years’ experience in the industry.

The exports of the fuel tank devices rocketed and led to the firm winning the the 2014 Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

It had seen international sales rise from 13 per cent to 45 per cent of the company’s turnover in just three years.

The Amy Johnson Way firm won its second Queen’s Award – the Innovation Award – for its TankSafe Impregnable device, which is sold to haulier companies and manufacturers in more than 60 countries world wide.