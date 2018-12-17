Blackpool firm teams up with college over apprenticeships

Blackpool-based BFW Management (Atlas) has launched two new apprenticeship opportunities in partnership with Blackpool and The Fylde College.

Following a rigorous recruitment day, the properties and facilities management firm has appointed Charlie Allen as their new apprentice in Mechanical Engineering and Tom Amos as apprentice Electrician.

Charlie, aged 21 and from Blackpool, is currently employed at a local fast food restaurant. He hopes that this opportunity will help him to forge a new career for himself in an industry that he finds extremely interesting.

Aged 17, Tom is fresh from leaving school earlier in the Summer. Also from Blackpool, Tom has always had a passion to pursue a trade and sees this as the perfect opportunity for a career as an Electrician.

Atlas’ business support lead, Patrick McChrystal, said: “We are delighted to welcome Charlie and Tom to the Atlas team, both are enthusiastic and energetic candidates and we couldn’t be happier for them to join us.

“Our apprenticeship scheme will provide them with the skills set and on the job training that is required to pursue a career with an acute healthcare setting”.

The apprenticeship scheme will be delivered as part of a three-year programme, with one day being spent at Blackpool and The Fylde College’s Bispham campus. The rest of the time the apprentices will be developing on the job training at Blackpool NHS Teaching Hospitals.

Claire Jameson, director of business development at B&FC for Business, the commercial arm of the college, said: “We are delighted for Charlie and Tom that they have been chosen for these high quality apprenticeships with Atlas, which will lead to rewarding and sustainable careers.

“At B&FC for Business, we strongly believe that apprenticeships can offer the best of both worlds for employers and the candidate and hope the apprentices fit in well in their new roles. Charlie and Tom went through a rigorous recruitment process for these highly-sought after positions.”