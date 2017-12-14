Blackpool firm's new UK sales director

Whitehills-based Voiteq, which offers hands free, voice solutions technology, has appointed Matt Gregory as UK Sales Director.

Matt will be responsible for the sales strategy and increasing offerings to both new and existing customers such as in the warehouse, in-store and inspection operations fields.

He will oversee the sales team, strategic business partnerships and the marketing function, reporting into Isabel McCabe, Voiteq’s managing director.

He joins Voiteq from Honeywell International where he held various roles since 2010.

His last role saw him responsible for delivering cloud-based solutions to the SAP market.

Isabel McCabe said; “Matt’s track record, international experience and knowledge of the industry is second to none and we are thrilled to have him on board.

“Attracting someone of Matt’s calibre into the business is a great endorsement of our strategy and ambition.”

Matt Gregory said: “We have a tremendous opportunity to influence the industry by embracing new technology and enhancing the value we bring to the marketplace.”