Blackpool FC tribunal over dispute with Karl Oyston postponed

A tribunal to resolve a dispute between Blackpool FC and former chairman Karl Oyston has been postponed.

The hearing had been due to take place in Manchester over two days, starting today.

However, a spokesman for the tribunal confirmed it would not take place for at least a week.

The dispute, details of which have not been confirmed, is the latest in a long-running saga involving the Oyston family and Blackpool FC.

Last week, a High Court judge ruled the club should be placed in the hands of receivers in order to ensure owner Owen Oyston’s debt to minority shareholder Valeri Belokon is paid.

The move has paved the way for the sale of the club, which would appear to signal the end of the Oyston family’s decades-long ties to it.