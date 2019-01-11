Blackpool family firm set for launch of smart bike

A Blackpool family firm is gearing up to ride the wave of interest in one of its products at the world’s biggest tech show in the USA.

Second Chance, which is based at the airport enterprise zone, has seen its hi-tech, internet connected bicycle turn heads at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.

The Cybic smart bike

The Cybic smart bike has its own touchscreen on the handle bars, plus speakers and microphone which lets the rider communicate via Amazon’s Alexa.

The rider can get directions from the GPS system to find their destination or a local cafe for a brew, can switch on the bikes lights automatically, and can get data on their riding performance such as how many calories they are burning.

They can also play their favourite music without the need for headphones which can be dangerous if they block out the traffic and other noise from their surroundings as they ride.

The Cybic is distributed by Second Chance run by the Daniels family who specialise in sports technology.

The handlebar touchscreen of the cybic smart bike

They have secured a deal with Halfords to sell the bike from this summer.

Patrick Daniels said: “We are very proud to announce that we are the exclusive European master distributor and are looking forward to working closely with Cybic in a successful partnership.

"It is has its own sim, can bluetooth link to your phone and even send messages to your contacts if you have an accident using GPs to pinpoint your position"

Sister Charlotte said: “We have had lots of coverage for the product launch at the Consumer Electronics Show.”