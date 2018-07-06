Blackpool Enterprise Zone drop-in event

Businesses across the Fylde Coast and beyond are being invited to see what Blackpool’s enterprise zone could do for them.

An informal drop-in event will be held at the airport next Friday so the team behind the ambitious project can meet interested parties and locals and talk about the masterplan for the zone.

It will take place at Blackpool and The Fylde College’s £9.8m Lancashire Energy HQ on the site.

It comes as ground work has started on new vacant area on the huge 144 hectare site with electrical power supply being installed for a sub-station site on land near Seneca House on Amy Johnston Way.

Work is also progressing on a new car repair centre also off Amy Johnston Way.

A spokesman for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone Team said: “Our team is currently working hard to secure investment to develop the Enterprise Zone in line with the Enterprise Zone Masterplan.

“It will benefit businesses with a new eastern access road, new sports facilities, more business units and development opportunities and the re- development of Blackpool Airport.

“Please feel free to drop in, say hello, ask questions and enjoy some light refreshments and we can talk about the exciting developments in the pipeline for the Enterprise Zone.”

The event will also feature representatives from various organisations including, Boost –Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, Blackpool Council Business Development Team, Blackpool and The Fylde College, the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, the Low Carbon Chamber, Visit Blackpool, Quadplus and Wise Energy.

They will be on hand to provide information and advice on business growth support, business funding and loans, business rates advice and low carbon initiatives.

The airport project aims to create 5,000 jobs for Blackpool people, attract £300m in private investment,and bring in more than 280 businesses to the site over 25 years,adding£2.5bn to the local economy. It offers tax or rates incentives for business.