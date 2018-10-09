Blackpool Enterprise Zone attracts growing legal services team

A Blackpool-based legal services firm has moved into new offices at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone due to its growing business success.

TM Legal Services has relocated its entire business operation from Whitehills Business Park into 13,111 sq ft offices at Viscount House, Amy Johnson Way.

The firm has purchased the long leasehold of the property from Slater Gordon Motor with commercial property agents Duxburys acting on behalf of the vendor.

The modern offices will accommodate 90 current staff and a further 70 new staff by the end of 2019.

The team provides financial management services such as help in managing County Court Judgements and devising affordable personal payment plans for individuals experiencing financial difficulties.

Natalie Wellington, operations director at TM Legal Services said: “The company is going from strength to strength and the move will enable us to bolster the team over the course of the next 18 months and to further increase our range of client services.

“The enterprise zone offers a great base for our staff and customers alike, with easy access to junction four of the M55, Squires Gate train station, good public bus and tram links nearby and handy retail amenities right on the doorstep such as Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and Blackpool Retail Park.

“A big factor in choosing the enterprise zone for our new headquarters was the added benefit from business rates relief over the next five years, which is a welcome extra financial incentive.

“It will certainly take some financial pressure off as we expand and grow our workforce and enable us to re- direct the money into essential client services.”

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development said: “We are delighted TM Legal Services has chosen Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone as their new office headquarters and wish them all the best in their new location.

“The chance to benefit from relief in business rates for up to five years is an invaluable cost incentive for companies that are experiencing growth and need to forecast carefully over the next few years.

"We hope that the Enterprise Zone will encourage more companies to the area and benefit from the financial incentives the enterprise zone site brings.”