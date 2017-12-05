Blackpool endurance athlete to open hi-tech training centre

Blackpool could become the new centre for specialist cycling and triathlete training after the go-ahead was given to a new training centre.

Hambleton extreme athlete Scott Leadbetter is set to open Cybele Velo a centre designed for endurance athletes and cyclists to get themselves into top condition.

Scott, who competed at the Ironman 703 World Championships this year in Tennessee and qualified for next year in South Africa, said there were plenty of gyms for strength and conditioning but nothing technically designed for cyclists and endurance athletes.

He said: “I have been in Singapore for three years working as a chartered building surveyor, but I also have been competing in ironman events in Australia, Japan and Taiwan where they have fantastic facilities.

“I wanted to bring that to Blackpool and create a social hub for endurance athletes of all kinds and cyclists.

“It is named after the Greek goddess of the outdoors and it will be open to anyone so will be a boost to health in Blackpool. We have some fantastic equipment and some bike frames which I have designed and had made locally which are fully adjustable to riders - real bikes not gym bikes.”

He said they were also having the lasted Wahoo computerised training equipment which is used by Team Sky. Riders can come in to a bike set up for their own size and fitness requirements and train while watching a display projected in front of them such as riders in the Tour de France and the Spring Classics.

There will also be treadmills for riders’ own bikes to bring along and take part in and ride with others in a virtual world.

It will also have a cafe area and studios for yoga, pilates, meditation, coaching and scientific testing and a wellness centre.

The building is the former Boococks Glass building in Coleridge Road and Scott said phase one of the fit out will take around three weeks.

He added: “I am a local lad and Blackpool has an unhealthy history, that’s the reason I want to launch the business here instead of in Brisbane or Singapore.”