Blackpool digital firm teams us with big city events company

UK politics might be in a spot of turmoil at the moment but it is proving fertile territory for a Blackpool website and digital marketing company and its big city client.

Code Galaxy, has developed a significant partnership with Manchester events company, Convenzis, following a year of growth for both companies.

Convenzis aims to provide fast, accurate and relevant political monitoring, campaigning tools and research services for public and private affairs professionals.

It also aims to spark technical and practical debate through keynote presentations and events.

Contributors include UK and foreign ministers, senior civil servants, private sector experts and academics, discussing the latest initiatives and projects, alongside case studies and comments on best practice.

Over the past year, Code Galaxy, based at the CliftonTrade Park in Brinwell Road, Marton, has been raising the digital profile for Convenzis, as it built the firm’s e-commerce platform, allowing users to acquire event tickets, as well as creating and maintaining Convenzis’ branding and email marketing systems.

Daniel Snape, owner of Convenzis, said: “Code Galaxy has been instrumental in helping us achieve a very successful first year.

“Since our inception, we have worked with several high profile international organisations, including Microsoft and the NHS.

“Code Galaxy’s great ideas and execution has allowed us to attain a healthy portfolio of clients, requiring us to strengthen our team, with the appointment of three new professionals.”

Code Galaxy’s managing director Nicky Speakman said: “As with all of our clients, helping Convenzis grow as a successful business, is a privilege for everybody at Code Galaxy.

“We help a range of organisations across many sectors find solutions for their marketing problems, utilising our email marketing, branding and web design skills.”

Last year, Code Galaxy expanded its client base and took on staff after gaining support from Boost’s Growth Support Programme.