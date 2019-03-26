Blackpool digital firm secures new home for expansion

Digital marketing and website design specialist, Code Galaxy, has invested in its future by buying a new property in Poulton.

Code Galaxy will use the 2653 sq ft building on Aldon Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde as the company’s new headquarters, following an extensive refurbishment.

And the firm is aiming to also offer business space to other local companies.

The two-storey property, in the heart of the Fylde, has already undergone a complete re-wiring and decoration overhaul, will be offered to local businesses on a letting basis, with six office spaces available.

Owned by husband and wife team, Nicky and Mary Speakman, Code Galaxy provides bespoke website design and innovative digital marketing solutions to a range of organisations, including SMEs and blue chip companies, helping them improve their online presence and identity.

Nicky Speakman, managing director, Code Galaxy, said: “This move highlights the rapid growth of Code Galaxy and our future plans for expansion.

“The property offers us both room to grow and the ability to offer spaces to other local businesses.

“We’re updating the property extensively, with new wiring, carpets, decoration, lighting, intercom and super fast broadband.

“We have multiple spaces available for businesses to base teams of two to seven people as well the option to create a bespoke space for their business.”

In October the firm celebrated what it said had been a “stellar” first year in business after picking up work from the likes of Wembley Stadium, Notariani Ice Cream and Blue Skies Hospital Fund.

It launched at the CliftonTrade Park in Brinwell Road, Marton after receiving help from Boost Business Lancashire.

NIcky i s a former university lecturer who has taught digital and creative industry skills to technology students and has more than 10 years’ experience in building websites, as well as an extensive knowledge of running digital marketing campaigns.