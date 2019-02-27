Blackpool creative agency teams up with North West women's awards for 2019

A Blackpool creative agency has signed up to support the women’s business awards launched in the resort.

Happy Creative has announced it will be partnering with the Enterprise Vision Awards which celebrates the achievements of women in business across the North West.

The Blackpool-based marketing and creative agency has been named this year’s EVAs creative partner and will also be sponsoring the Creative Industry Award.

In this category, ladies will be recognised for their inspiration and creative flair, as well as their successes, passion and future business plans.

The 2019 awards, which take place on Friday, September 27, among the beautiful backdrop of the Empress Ballroom, in the Winter Gardens, shine a light on women in business from across all industries in the North West.

Karen Lambert, Chief Happy, said: “The EVAs are the largest awards dedicated to female entrepreneurs outside London. We are delighted to be a creative partner again this year, and to sponsor the creative industry category.”

Coral Horn, founder of the EVA awards, added: “It’s great to have Happy on board again this year.

"They are a fellow Blackpool business who we’ve worked with across a number of creative projects for over a decade.

“I’m always really impressed by their creativity and service.”

One of Happy’s clients, Houndshill Shopping Centre are sponsoring the EVAs programme for the awards night.

For more information on the EVAs and how to nominate, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

Applications close on June 10 at midnight.

Women from all business types and sizes can enter. From bakers to scientists, homeworkers to CEOs of large organisations, there are sixteen categories that will appeal to every type of female entrepreneur.

Rosie Dummer is the new MC for the EVAS. From being the first female helicopter pilot in the British Army to starring in Extreme Cakemakers on C4.