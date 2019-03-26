Blackpool construction firm's Swansea project hits the heights

Blackpool-based Create Construction is set to celebrate the topping out of one of its major student housing projects.

The Whitehills firm together with Crosslane Student Developments, part of the Crosslane Group has completed the vertical build for the purpose-built student accommodation development called Coppergate on the Kingsway, in Swansea.

Construction began in March 2018 and the Coppergate development is set to open on time and on budget for the start of the 2019/20 academic year.

The 310 bed development comprises of 24 self-contained studio apartments and 286 en-suite cluster flats of between five and 10 bedrooms.

Adrian Tottey, managing director of Create Construction said: “It is fantastic that we have reached the topping out stage on this project. The project has not been without its constraints due to the tight footprint and the building’s size within its city centre location.

“With space being at a premium, we have worked hard with the Highways Agency to enable us to make progress - with regular dialogue with our local stakeholders and neighbours being the key.”