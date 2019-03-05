Blackpool construction firm's major Liverpool project passes crucial milestone

A Blackpool based construction specialist is celebrating a milestone in one of its multi-million pound flats projects.

Create Construction and Niveda hosted a Topping Out ceremony at their Norton Street development in Liverpool.

Work progressing on the Norton Street project which Blackpool firm Create Construction is part of the team

Guests included representatives of the Funding, Design, Construction, Project Delivery and Subcontractor teams, as well as members of the industry Press.

The event aimed to celebrate the achievements, as the building reached its maximum height, with the installation of the top level.

The two companies have teamed up on the £35m student accommodation project, situated close to both John Moores University and The University of Liverpool Campuses.

Once complete, the new Calico building will offer 220,000 square feet across two blocks of eight, 11 and 15 storeys.

An architect's image of what the finished building should look like

The accommodation will include social areas, gym, laundry and ground floor retail units and will benefit from on-site operation, management and lettings by Fresh Student Living.

Bhavik Jayendrakumar Shah, director at Niveda Group said: “The topping out ceremony marks an exciting milestone for the construction of Calico and we are thrilled to see how well it is progressing.

“Calico is an important scheme for our organisation and an exciting addition to Liverpool, where there is high demand for quality student accommodation. This scheme has already proven highly desirable by both local and international students looking for the best accommodation experience in town.”

Create’s Adrian Tottey, said: “It is fantastic that we have reached the topping out stage on this project for Niveda and Fresh. Following intense ground remediation and an unexploded ordnance survey, the project is maintaining its program and budget.

"We are extremely confident that we will deliver this prestigious project in time for September’s student intake.”

The scheme is just one in a pipeline of work as Create grows, including a recently secured second student project in Renshaw Street, Liverpool.