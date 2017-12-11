Blackpool construction firm in £17.5m Manchester build

A Blackpool based construction firm has been called in to work on a £17.5m hotel build in Manchester.

Create Construction of Whitehills will be working on the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in the city – a 221-bed hotel development on Rochdale Road in Manchester’s up and coming Northern Quarter.

It is the second Hamptons by Hilton project the company has worked on, since it is building the £8.5m 130 bedroom hotel on South Promenade.

Hampton by Hilton is the middle market sector brand from the world famous Hilton group.

The developer on the new project is Maven Capital Partners on behalf of Hong Kong based IP Investment Management.

Colin Anderson, investment director at Maven, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with IPIM, RBH and Create Construction and welcome the opportunity to add Hilton to our brand stable for what will be our first development in Manchester, a vibrant city with one of the UKs strongest performing hotel markets.”

Selina McFall, Director, IP Investment Management, added: “Hampton by Hilton Manchester Northern Quarter will be IP Investment Management’s first investment in the hotel sector, so we’re delighted to be partnering with such experienced players in the sector.”

Create specialises in hotels and student accommodation such as the £35m Norton Street development in Liverpool.

The Manchester hotel is one of the largest contracts Create has worked on and the new hotel has been welcomed by the company founded by Paul Mathison, Create Developments’ managing director.

He said: “Manchester has undergone considerable regeneration over the last 10 years and there is a recognised requirement for high quality international hotel brands in the City Centre.

We believe that our development will significantly enhance the quality and appearance of this area, of one of the city’s key access corridors, by redeveloping this long standing derelict site.”