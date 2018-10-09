Blackpool company earns halal accreditation

Blackpool-based Private Label Nutrition has received the important halal certification for its bespoke supplements.

The Amy Johnson Wayfirm has been working in partnership with The Halal Trust to ensure its custom-built manufacturing facility meets its standards.

While no meat is present on site, supplements manufactured at the company have been certified to ensure that materials used meet a number of strict standards, including quality control procedures, as well as ensuring materials are not genetically modified.

The halal market is currently valued at $500bn globally. Shoeeb Riaz, operations director for The Halal Trust, said: “The team at Private Label Nutrition has worked closely with us to understand and help promote the benefits of halal for all consumers.”

Richard Richmond, Director, Private Label Nutrition added: “We made the decision to become halal certified as a result of the growing domestic and international market for supplements conforming to the diet. The growth in the halal market represents significant opportunities for businesses to diversify and secure future growth

“Shoeeb and The Halal Trust have helped us understand the importance of halal and we are proud that the certification body has approved our processes and recognised the quality of our supplements."