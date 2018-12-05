Blackpool college teams up with coast electrical team for workplace training

Blackpool and The Fylde Colleges has teamed up with Go Electrical to give students hands on experience.

The new partnership will see the electrical installation students from Blackpool and the Fylde College get work placements within Go Electrical Wholesale branches to help them further develop throughout their studies.

A spokesman said: “We became aware of the challenges that the college faced trying to secure work placements for their electrical installations students.

"As an electrical wholesale business, we know the importance of product knowledge within the industry and believed that creating a partnership program whereby the students could gain work experience within our business would really benefit the students.”

Howard Callaghan, Electrical Installations Lecturer at Blackpool and The Fylde College said: “Our partnership with Go Electrical has been really successful.

"We have already placed a number of students with Go Electrical and all have had a positive experience from their time there and picked up additional knowledge and experience.”