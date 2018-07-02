Blackpool college smashes its apprenticeships target

A Blackpool college has beaten its target under a Government challenge to help students find careers for the future.

Blackpool and The Fylde College and B&FC for Business has more than doubled its target in a challenge to deliver 100 apprenticeships in one hundred days.

The campaign began on Monday, March 5 – to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week – but the College blasted off the mark and had already sailed past the 100 target with a month to spare.

And by the time the numbers were counted following the June 13 closing date, it had successfully placed 232 apprentices within the 100 day period.

The 100 in 100 Challenge was launched by the Government along with the Skills Funding Agency in a bid to efforts to create more than three million apprenticeship starts by 2020.

Colleen Hickson, Head of Apprenticeships at B&FC for Business, said: “We are delighted to have successfully placed so many apprentices with valued employer partners throughout the challenge.

“We’re already getting feedback and success stories from some of those placed since we launched the campaign.

“With so much interest in apprenticeships, it’s unsurprising we have doubled our target. They are a vital part of our provision, which are often the best option for businesses and the student.

"For the apprentice, it is often a more hands-on approach of learning while at work which allows them to flourish in an apprenticeship and earn while they learn.

“For businesses, an apprenticeship is an excellent workforce development tool which brings in fresh new talent and can help to develop existing employees.

Apprenticeships allow companies to be fully involved in specific training for their staff to ensure it is providing the skills they need in their business.”

Throughout the 100 apprenticeships challenge, the college’s apprenticeships team hosted regular sign-up events at Bispham Campus, as well as community exhibitions at Fylde coast YMCAs , at the Houndshill Shopping Centre and jobs events.