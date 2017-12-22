Blackpool college in pilot for national training scheme

Businesses and students across Blackpool and the Fylde are taking part in a new pilot scheme to bring the two closer together to improve training for work.

Blackpool and The Fylde College students are piloting a 40-day work experience initiative with some of Lancashire’s biggest companies.

Ahead of the introduction of T-level qualifications with a greater focus on extensive periods spent in the workplace, the Department for Education has launched the pilot scheme to better understand how the process will work.

As part of the project, a number of B&FC Level 3 IT and Business students will now spend 40 days with external employers as part of their course, including Kilgour Engineering, Techni-Grind, Citizens Advice Bureau, Baron Wood Distribution, Wyre Council, James Mercer Group and Aspire Health.

Kathy Seddon, B&FC Manager for Students, said: “We are very excited to be involved in this government-led initiative which focuses on students immersing themselves in their placement, ensuring added value for them as well as the employers.

“T-levels have been designed to equip students with the relevant knowledge, skills and behaviours to excel in their chosen career path and this is something we firmly support.

“By extending the amount of time the students spend in the workplace we hope that the companies involved will feel they have an employee on board who can be given more responsibility and the students will get a more rounded experience.”

As part of the scheme, students will be able to develop the knowledge and skills relevant to their course and future career while having a greater understanding of what it is like to work in their chosen industry, as well as receiving coaching and mentoring from a line manager.

While current B&FC programmes have a work placement element, T-levels guidance from the DfE suggests the new rules will see an average length of 50 working days in industry required, lasting a minimum of 315 hours.

Companies wishing to enquire about student placements can call 01253 352352.